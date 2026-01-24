Videos appear to show federal officer took gun from Alex Pretti just before fatal shooting, CNN analysis finds



By Thomas Bordeaux, Yahya Abou-Ghazala, CNN

(CNN) — A CNN analysis of video appears to show a federal immigration officer removing a gun from Alex Pretti just prior to officers fatally shooting him.

Video shows one officer reaching into the scrum of other officers seeking to restrain Pretti and retrieving a weapon that appears to match the firearm the Department of Homeland Security says Pretti possessed.

Officers can be heard shouting “he’s got a gun” when the unidentified officer reaches into Pretti’s waistband as the pile of officers try to subdue him. Just over one second after the officer emerges holding the weapon, a shot rings out, followed by at least 9 more, according to videos.

The videos show that the officer who retrieved the weapon had nothing in his hand prior to approaching Pretti. It is unclear from the videos reviewed by CNN whether the officer who took the weapon from Pretti told the others once he had taken it away. It is also unclear which agent first fired at Pretti.

In a statement, DHS claimed that an officer fired on Pretti, 37, while fearing for his life: “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted…Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.”

At no point in any of the videos reviewed by CNN can Pretti be seen wielding a weapon; he is seen carrying a cellphone in one hand earlier in the encounter.

The Minneapolis police chief said Pretti was believed to be a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.

