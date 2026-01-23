Arctic air is here, tracking snow estimates

TONIGHT: A couple more bands of moisture could bring an additional dusting of snow along I-25 through the overnight hours. Lows drop to dangerously cold temperatures in the single digits and even NEGATIVES in lower lying areas. Bundle up and limit your time outdoors!

TOMORROW: Heavier snow is possible throughout the morning, tapering off to scattered showers for the rest of the day. Afternoon highs only make it to the teens with breezy winds making it feel more like single digits.

EXTENDED: Snow showers continue across the region through Sunday. We'll likely see the snow wrap up overnight into Monday, with light accumulations along and east of I-25 (1-3" in most areas) and heavier accumulations (4-12") across the High Country. Warmer weather begins Monday afternoon with highs in the 40's in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and other lower lying areas.