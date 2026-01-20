Dan McKiernan is honored by Palmer High School

A Southern Colorado coaching legend received a great honor on Tuesday night. Every time you step foot into the gymnasium at Palmer High School from this day forward there will be a banner recognizing Dan McKiernan.

Coach McKiernan coached basketball at Palmer High School for 31 years, winning two state championships. The court at Palmer has been named in his honor. His family, former players and friends were at Palmer High School on Tuesday night, as they honored a man who has given so much to students at Palmer.