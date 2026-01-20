Skip to Content
News

Dan McKiernan is honored by Palmer High School

By
Published 11:00 PM

A Southern Colorado coaching legend received a great honor on Tuesday night. Every time you step foot into the gymnasium at Palmer High School from this day forward there will be a banner recognizing Dan McKiernan.

Coach McKiernan coached basketball at Palmer High School for 31 years, winning two state championships. The court at Palmer has been named in his honor. His family, former players and friends were at Palmer High School on Tuesday night, as they honored a man who has given so much to students at Palmer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.