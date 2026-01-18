Police investigate shots fired following downtown dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Gold Hill Division are investigating a disturbance that led to shots fired early Sunday morning near downtown.

Police say officers responded to the 500 block of South El Paso Street around 3:25 a.m. The investigation revealed the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute that began at a downtown bar.

When officers arrived, they found evidence indicating a firearm had been discharged multiple times. No injuries were reported.

All known individuals involved in the incident have been identified. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.