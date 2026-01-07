Shelter-in-place issued in southeast Colorado Springs as police assist federal partners

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place near 1400 Grand Overlook St due to law enforcement activity.

Police tell KRDO13 that they are assisting federal partners in taking a wanted felon into custody.

According to Peak Alerts, police activity is near 1413 Grand Overlook St., and law enforcement is asking individuals to stay inside and secure homes and businesses.

Details at this time are very limited. This article may be updated.

