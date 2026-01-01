Tracking a cloudy start to the New Year

TODAY: It will be a warm, cloudy start to the New Year in southern Colorado. Along the I-25 corridor we will have highs in the mid to low 60s. A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday for the high country including the San Juan Mountains. There are very slight rain chances along the I-25 corridor this afternoon.

TONIGHT: We will cool down to above freezing in Colorado Springs with a low of 34 degrees. Driving tonight and tomorrow morning in the mountains may be difficult due to impacted visibility with the snow.

EXTENDED: The sun returns Friday through this weekend. We will be slightly warmer Sunday. This weekend we are expected to stay dry and warm in the lower lying areas. Mountain snow will wrap up by Friday afternoon. Afternoon highs will continue to be warm, with upper 50s to lower 60s on the Plains, and near 50 across the San Luis Valley.