Tracking a cool, dry Monday

TODAY: It will be a chilly start to your Monday, with temperatures in the teens for many in Southern Colorado. Once the sun comes up we will start to warm up to near seasonal averages, with highs in the mid 40s along the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Once the sun sets temperatures are expected to decrease rapidly. Tonight lows will be in the teens across Southern Colorado and a majority of the easter plains. Gunnison and Alamosa will see zero and subzero temperatures.

EXTENDED: We will warm up through out the week. We will return to above average temperatures by Wednesday. There are slight chances for light snow in the high country on Wednesday, but for the most part we will stay dry.