Tracking mountain snow & Christmas weekend cooldown

TONIGHT: We stay dry across the state with mild overnight lows for this time of year in the 30's and 40's in lower lying area.

CHRISTMAS EVE: We keep well above average with afternoon highs in the 60's and 70's along and east of I-25. Mountain snow starts overnight into Christmas Day. We'll stay mostly dry along and east of I-25.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Afternoon highs in the 60's and 70's continue. Mountain snow continues with highest elevations in the San Juans and Central Mountains reaching over a foot of accumulations through this system.

EXTENDED: Mountain snow should begin to wane with just scattered showers across higher elevation areas through the weekend. We'll see a major drop in temps to the 40's in most lower lying areas by Sunday. 40's and 50's stick around for the week of New Year's. We could also see a slight increase in rain chances.