Eight killed in Odesa as Russia continues to target region

(CNN) — A Russian attack on Odesa region on Friday night has killed eight people and injured 27 more, according to Ukrainian authorities, as Moscow continues to target the Black Sea port city.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the fatalities occurred as a result of a Russian missile strike on a port infrastructure facility in the town of Pivdenne.

Some of the victims were in on bus that was caught up in the shelling, it said.

Russia has targeted Odesa with continuous attacks over the past nine days, resulting in a week-long power outage in the city and surrounding areas, as well as damage to port infrastructure and civilian vessels.

Russia has focused on crippling Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter sets in and has been able to strike more targets in recent months by firing a mix of several hundred drones and missiles simultaneously.

In addition, two key bridges connecting the northern and southern part of Odesa region have also been hit, with work ongoing to repair the damage, according to Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa regional military administration.

