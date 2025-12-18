Colorado Springs Firefighters rescue reptiles after heat lamp sparks small fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) Engine 6 helped rescue some "slithery friends" after a heat lamp started a small fire on Dec. 16.

Courtesy: CSFD

CSFD says it responded to a report of smoke alarms going off from a concerned neighbor. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fire had started from a heat lamp that was over several reptile tanks.

Courtesy: CSFD

Firefighters say they removed four cats and reptiles to a safe location and extinguished the fire.

CSFD says all animals were able to return to their homes.

