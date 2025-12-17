Skip to Content
Obamacare enrollees: Worried about losing the enhanced subsidies? Share your story

<i>Patrick Sison/AP via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Open enrollment on the Affordable Care Act exchange
October 26, 2025 5:24 PM
By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Millions of Americans can expect to pay a lot more for Affordable Care Act coverage next year since it’s unlikely Congress will extend the enhanced premium subsides that are set to expire at year’s end.

Are you shopping for 2026 coverage on an Affordable Care Act exchange? Are you concerned about the expiration of the enhanced assistance? Tell us about it.

CNN Newssource

