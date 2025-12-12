Kelly Osbourne has a NSFW response to those commenting on her dramatic weight loss

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Osbourne has seen the many comments about how thin she looks these days and she’s not happy about it.

Her mother, Sharon Osbourne, recently appeared on Piers Morgan’s show to talk about the final days of her husband, famed rocker Ozzy Osbourne, and how the family has been coping.

The Black Sabbath frontman and reality star died in July after battling illness for some time. He was 76.

Morgan shared a video Kelly Osbourne posted with a message to those who have something to say about her weight.

“I don’t even know how to say this so I’m just going to say it: To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Ozempic’ or “You don’t look right.’ My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” she said. “And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f**k off!”

Morgan laughed and said “That is an Osbourne” before asking Sharon Osbourne her feelings about it.

“She’s right,” the Osbourne matriarch said. “She’s not happy cause she’s lost her daddy, but she can’t eat right now.”

When it comes to trolls she said “It’s a shield for a people that are unhappy,” adding that there is “jealousy” and “people’s perception of somebody else.”

“How many times have we been wrong about someone because of our perception and we haven’t even met them,” Sharon Osbourne said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.