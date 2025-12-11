Man sentenced to 132 years in prison for the death of Fountain Police Officer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The man found guilty of killing a Fountain Police Officer has been sentenced to 132 years in prison.

Devon Bobian was found guilty in May of 2024 for the death of Officer Julian Becerra.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Pueblo man found guilty of murdering Fountain Police Officer after his fatal fall from a bridge

In February of 2023, Officer Becerra was among the officers chasing a stolen vehicle through Colorado Springs into Fountain, eventually stopping at a Love's Travel Center. There, the suspects attempted to carjack a new car from a woman who was pumping gas, arrest records say. That carjacking was unsuccessful, and Bobian, along with suspects Anthony Vallejos and Danisha Pacheco, continued in the original car down Academy Boulevard, according to the arrest record.

It was there on a bridge over Fountain Creek that Bobian got out of his vehicle and tried to run away. Officer Becerra is said to have begun chasing Bobian before falling 40 feet to the ground off a bridge. He was airlifted to Memorial Central Hospital but died nine days later on Feb. 11, 2023.

An autopsy determined Becerra died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma injuries due to the fall. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Fountain officer dies chasing man who spent six months in prison on court-ordered 3-year sentence

