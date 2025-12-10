Michigan fires head football coach Sherrone Moore after investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with staffer

By David Close, Dana O’Neil, CNN

(CNN) — The University of Michigan fired head football coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday after the school said he was “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The sudden announcement stated Moore was terminated immediately and with cause.

“Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” Michigan’s statement read.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore became the Wolverines’ head coach in 2024, taking over from Jim Harbaugh after spending six years on the offensive staff. He was the first Black head coach in program history.

Moore has not exactly had a normal career arc.

In 2023, Moore twice served as the acting head coach while Harbaugh served two separate suspensions – one for recruiting violations, the other for the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. He would coach the final three games of that season, leading the Wolverines to wins against Penn State, Maryland and dramatically, against No. 2 Ohio State.

Harbaugh returned for the postseason and Moore resumed his offensive coordinating gig, helping Michigan to the national title.

After Harbaugh left to take the Los Angeles Chargers’ job, Moore was named head coach, a history-making moment. In 2024, the Wolverines again upset Ohio State to close the regular season and went on to beat Alabama in a bowl game.

But this year, it was his turn to serve a suspension. He sat out two games for his own involvement in the Stallions’ investigation after the NCAA finally ruled on the drawn-out saga.

Biff Poggi was named the interim head coach, the school added.

Moore’s dismissal comes just as the carousel finally stopped spinning.

Just three weeks into the season, Virginia Tech and UCLA dismissed their head coaches, beginning a wild ride that included the Lane Kiffin tap dance to LSU and Penn State’s chaotic attempt to replace James Franklin, who was fired on October 12 after the once No. 2 Nittany Lions started their season with dismal losses to Oregon, UCLA and Northwestern.

Michigan is inarguably one of the best college football jobs in the country, so athletic director Warde Manuel will have his pick of the litter but much of that litter, it’s worth noting, has already been picked.

Countless head coaches – from Indiana’s Curt Cignetti to BYU’s Kalani Sitake – have agreed to multi-year extensions after their names came up in other searches.

Deals certainly can be broken, but with the portal set to open on January 2, Manuel does not exactly have a ton of time.

There is also the possibility that, should Manuel land on a sitting head coach, the trickle-down effect makes this carousel spin like an unprecedented cyclone.

Moore led the Wolverines to a 9-3 record this season and 16-8 through two seasons. The Wolverines are scheduled to face the University of Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.