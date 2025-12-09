DOJ launches investigation into alleged civil rights violations in Colorado prisons, youth centers

COLORADO (KRDO) - The Trump Administration is investigating Colorado prisons and residential youth centers for potentially violating residents' constitutional rights.

On Dec. 8, in a letter addressed to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it has initiated a civil investigation into facilities operated by the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) and Department of Youth Services (DYS). The DOJ said it will examine DOC and DYS policies and procedures to look into broad allegations of inmate and youth offender mistreatment.

Some of the potential constitutional violations, according to the DOJ, include failing to provide "adequate medical care" and "safe and sanitary physical conditions" inside Colorado prisons.

Meanwhile, at DYS facilities, the Justice Department is investigating potential "use of excessive force" and whether meals provide sufficient calories and nutrients for adolescents.

The DOJ also says it will investigate if the state's policies for transgender inmates violate religious freedom, writing, "the Department will also consider whether Colorado violates prisoners' and detainees' right to free exercise of religion by housing biological males in units designated for females."

The DOJ says it has not reached any conclusions yet, but it hopes to work with the state to resolve any violations, rather than going to court.

Notably, this announcement comes days after the DOC rejected a federal request to transfer Colorado inmate and longtime ally of President Trump, Tina Peters, into federal custody.

Peters, who was sentenced to nine years for tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election, has been vocal about DOC conditions in her attempt to get out of prison, including alleging failures to provide her with adequate medical care.

Peters is not mentioned in the letter. As of this morning, the state has not responded.

