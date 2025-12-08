‘Wicked: For Good’ didn’t work its magic on the Golden Globes

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Wicked: For Good” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo had something to sing about after the Golden Globe 2026 nominations were announced Monday, but the film itself not so much.

The two women nabbed their second consecutive nominations following their nods for the first film, “Wicked.”

Erivo was once again nominated in the leading actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category for playing Elphaba while Grande picked up another nom in the supporting category for her turn as Glinda.

But the movie was snubbed in the best picture, musical or comedy category though it was recognized in the cinematic and box office achievement category, a newish category that “Wicked” won last time.

The film, as well as its director Jon M. Chu, being overlooked was a bit of a shock given that the movie has been one of the bright lights in what has not been the most successful for Hollywood in terms of the box office.

“Wicked: For Good” is the sequel to last year’s wildly popular “Wicked” which had fans dancing and singing the theaters.

The social media reaction for the newer film has been a bit more muted as some have noted that the more popular songs from the Broadway musical on which the two films are based were in the first film and the sequel’s storyline is darker.

But the sequel’s music still got a nod from the Golden Globes Monday with two nominations in the best original song – motion picture category for “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble.

Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globes awards show which will be held on January 11, 2026.

