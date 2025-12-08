Pueblo Community College students spread holiday cheer by adopting local nursing home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- To spread the holiday cheer, students at Pueblo Community College decided to adopt seniors from a local nursing home.

On Dec. 8, students in the Associated Student Government delivered goody bags to residents at the Pavilion at Villa Pueblo Nursing Home.

Along with the sweet treats and holiday cards, the goody bags also included items requested by the residents, such as socks, blankets and hygiene items.

"Well, I think it's amazing to watch the residents' faces, you see them come out, you see them make different comments, you see the real human," says Angie Connor, administrator and executive director at the Pavilion at Villa.

Residents at the nursing home also enjoyed the students' visit.

"It's just made...made a better Christmas for me," says resident Beverly Estrada

The executive director of the nursing home adds that there will be several events for the residents throughout the month, highlighting the community's support this holiday season.

