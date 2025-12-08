Members of Grand Junction high school wrestling team hospitalized after crash near Denver

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – Three people are in critical condition after a bus carrying members of a Grand Junction high school wrestling team collided with another vehicle just outside of Denver on Saturday night, according to our Denver affiliates 9NEWS.

Lakewood Police said the crash was reported at around 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 6, near the intersection of West 6th Avenue and Kipling Street. Multiple people from both the school bus and the other involved vehicle were taken to hospitals in the area.

"At this time, we can confirm that the crash involved one or more individuals being ejected," Lakewood police said in a statement.

In a release, leaders from Mesa County School District 51 confirmed that the bus was carrying Central High School wrestling students and staff members following a wrestling tournament at the time of the crash.

"At this time, several students and wrestling staff remain in local hospitals receiving medical care," the district said.

9NEWS reports that according to information obtained from area hospitals, at least 15 people were injured in the crash. They were taken to three different hospitals to receive treatment, where three people remain in critical condition.

According to the family members of the victims, injuries range from stitches to broken bones, according to 9NEWS.

Lakewood Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and investigators are working to determine if speed and/or alcohol were contributing factors.

