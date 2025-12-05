Investigators share facial reconstruction in hopes of identifying remains found in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – 18 months after human remains were discovered in Park County, state investigators have released a facial reconstruction of what the man might have looked like in hopes the public can help identify him.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the remains were discovered on May 28, 2024, in a remote camping area on United States Forest Service (USFS) land just outside of Bailey. However, a botanist estimated the remains had been in the area since 2022 or 2023.

On Thursday, the CBI, in collaboration with the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Park County Coroner’s Office, renewed its appeal for the public's help in identifying the remains, releasing a facial reconstruction of the man, pictured below:

Courtesy: CBI

CBI says the unidentified man, often referred to as "John Doe," has the following characteristics:

Sex: Male

Male Ancestry: Likely Eastern European

Likely Eastern European Height: Estimated to be between 5’11” and 6’8”

Estimated to be between 5’11” and 6’8” Age: Middle-aged, estimated between 30 and 60 years of age

Recent genetic genealogy also strongly indicates that the John Doe has Slovakian DNA. Based on that finding, investigators believe that John Doe may have relatives in several key areas, including:

Pueblo, CO

Omaha, NE

Cedar Rapids, IA

The agency says the focus on those locations is driven by the discovery of numerous DNA matches across Nebraska, and the identification of strong Czech/Slovak communities in Pueblo and Cedar Rapids.

As of now, other information about the case, such as how the man might have died, is limited, the CBI said.

Anyone who might have information regarding this case, particularly those with familial ties to the Czech/Slovak communities in Pueblo, Omaha, or Cedar Rapids, is asked to call the CBI's tip line at (720) 295-6642.

