Robert Dear, admitted Planned Parenthood shooter, dies at age 67 while in federal custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Inmate records confirm Robert Dear, the self-admitted Planned Parenthood shooter, has died in federal custody at the age of 67.

According to records, he died on Saturday.

Thursday would have marked 10 years since the shooting.

Dear, the self-proclaimed shooter, was accused of going to the Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs in 2015 with six rifles, five handguns, a shotgun, propane tanks, and more than 500 rounds of ammo on the day of the attack. He killed three people and injured nine others.

“As we reflect on the 10 years since the Colorado Springs tragedy, we honor and remember those whose lives were lost, as well as the strength and resilience of our staff — current and former —our patients, volunteers, and the Colorado Springs community. At Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing accessible, nonjudgmental, high-quality healthcare to all who walk through our doors. On this week of remembrance, we are prioritizing our staff's well-being while continuing to meet the needs of our patients and community.” -Spokesperson for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains

Dear was diagnosed with a delusional disorder in 2016, and ever since has repeatedly been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

