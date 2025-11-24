Unfavorable conditions continue to stall opening day at Purgatory Resort

DURANGO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Unfavorable weather continues to stall opening day for Purgatory Resort.

According to the resort, snowmaking efforts continue, and recent natural snowfall has helped conditions. However, warm temperatures and high humidity have made it difficult to push towards an opening day.

"Snowmaking windows have been very short and inconsistent due to warmer temperatures and high humidity levels which reached as high as 96 percent overnight on Friday and Saturday which forced crews to shut down around midnight," read an update by Purgatory Resort.

The resort says it plans to open as soon as possible, which is dependent on conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop this week, which could help crews' efforts.

In the meantime, online sales, including those for rentals and lessons, are paused until Friday, the resort said. Several sister resorts are open, including Brian Head, Arizona Snowbowl, and Lee Canyon.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.