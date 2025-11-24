Colorado health officials warning horse owners amid outbreak of equine herpes virus

COLORADO (KRDO) – Colorado health officials are warning horse owners in the state of an outbreak of Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1) after cases were linked to rodeo events in Texas and Oklahoma.

State officials say EHV-1 is a highly contagious and sometimes fatal virus, which can cause a serious neurological disease in horses called Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM).

The Colorado State Veterinarian's Office says it is actively monitoring the situation after EHV-1 cases were confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma, linked to horses that participated in barrel racing and rodeo events over the past several weeks.

The veterinarian's office said it received notification from both states identifying horses that had traveled to or from these events to Colorado. The office has contacted the affected owners, and the exposed horses have been out under hold orders with instructions for monitoring.

One of the sick horses had attended an event in Waco, Texas, before spiking a mild fever after returning home to Larimer County. That horse tested positive for EHV-1 on Nov. 20 and was subsequently placed under quarantine. It is now exhibiting additional neurological signs, the office said.

“This outbreak serves as a reminder of the potential disease risks associated with large commingling equine events. It highlights the need for all horse owners to practice strong biosecurity and report any concerning signs to their veterinarian quickly,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin.

Horse owners whose animals traveled to Texas, Oklahoma, or other equine events where exposure to EHV-1 may have occurred are urged to immediately contact the Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office for guidance on isolation and monitoring at (303) 869-9130 or animalhealth@state.co.us.

For more information on isolation and equine event guidelines amid the outbreak, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.