Wet and Snowy Sunday

Today we will have rain and snow showers across Southern Colorado. The High Country will have snow showers while the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains will have rain showers. Teller County does have a chance for snow and the Palmer Divide later tonight. Portions of the High Country and Pikes Peak are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11PM tonight due to moderate to heavy snow. Our highs today will be in the 40s to 50s.

Rain and snow chances will continue as we head into the night. We will dry out by early Monday morning hours. We will have lows in the 30s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s.

Sunshine will return Monday with highs increasing into the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado, some hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 40s.

Temperatures then fall into the 40s for Southern Colorado Tuesday and our skies will be sunny. We will continue with the same weather for Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will start out chilly in the 20s to 30s so those who are doing the turkey trot make sure to bundle up. Temperatures will increase into the 50s to low 60s across Southern Colorado by the afternoon time. Our skies will remain dry and sunny.

Black Friday highs will be in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado while the High Country will have highs in the 40s. Sunny skies will continue.

Temperatures fall into the 40s to 50s for the start of the weekend with sunny skies continuing.