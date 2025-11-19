Hours-long overnight rescue saves hiker after 200-foot fall down Chaffee County mountain

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – An injured hiker who became stuck on a steep mountain slope after falling 200 feet through loose rock is now receiving treatment, thanks to a multi-hour overnight rescue from the Chaffee County Search and Rescue team.

Accoding to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North (CCSAR-N), at 5:36 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 – just after the sun had set – the crew was paged to a 911 call on North Sheep Mountain.

The caller had reported that while helping some fellow hikers, a member of a three-person group had slipped on steep terrain and fallen approximately 200 feet through loose rock.

CCSAR-N said the hiker suffered multiple injuries to their head, back and extremities before coming to a rest in a head-down position, stuck high on a steep slope.

The injured hiker's companions immediately rushed to their aid, providing them with additional clothing, assessing the hiker's injuries, and even improvising an anchor by attaching a belt to a downed tree to prevent the hiker from falling further.

CCSAR-N said near-freezing temperatures paired with darkness and steep, technical terrain ruled out helicopter extraction, leading a ground rescue team to climb to the subject overnight.

After locating the injured hiker, the team prepared them for transport, moving them out of the gully to a safer location before additional rescue personnel arrived with a rescue basket and 800 feet of rope.

Over the next six hours, CCSAR-N said rescue members worked to lower the hiker roughly 1,600 feet through steep terrain.

Courtesy: Chaffee County Search and Rescue

While that hours-long process was underway, another rescuer worked to bring the remaining stranded hikers to safety, with falling rock remaining a constant danger in the area.

After reaching the Colorado Trail, CCSAR-N said the rescue team was able to wheel the hiker to the trailhead, where Chaffee County EMS was waiting to transport them to a hospital for further medical care.

All rescuers and hikers were returned to safety by 4:41 a.m., the team said.

"Colorado’s mountains are stunning — and unforgiving. These hikers were equipped with several of the Ten Essentials and were able to call for help and communicate their position, which significantly improved the outcome," CCSAR-N said in a social media post announcing the successful rescue.

