No-cost rides for SNAP recipients on Pueblo Transit extended until Dec. 15

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo has announced that Pueblo Transit will continue offering no-cost rides to SNAP recipients until Dec. 15.

The program initially began in light of the federal shutdown.

“Free transportation is a key piece of keeping families and individuals fed, especially those who live in areas of town that are already resource scarce," said Sarah Money with Safeside Recovery in a previous press release.

Though the federal shutdown has ended, Pueblo Transit said the program has been briefly extended. Anyone hoping to grab a ride on the bus will just need to show their EBT card, the City of Pueblo says.

