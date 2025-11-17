Crash involving cement truck on Highway 24 and Woodmen sends at least two to the hospital

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash on Highway 24 near Woodmen Road temporarily shut down the highway on Monday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers were called out to the crash around 9:45 a.m.

Troopers say the crash involved five to six vehicles, including a cement truck. At least two people were sent to the hospital, CSP said.

Troopers have not yet released a suspected cause of the crash.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.