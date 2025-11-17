Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson to be removed from the ICU but will remain hospitalized

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson remains in stable condition on Monday and will be moved out of the ICU later in the day, according to an update from the Rainbow Push Coalition.

Jackson, 84, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will remain at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, where he is under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), the update added.

“We believe in the power of prayer, and we are grateful for the overwhelming outreach and prayers of the faithful,” Jackson’s son, Yusef, said in a statement. “Our father is alert and continues to share his vision for churches and pastors to come together and reduce malnutrition during this period.”

Fellow civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton shared an update on Jackson earlier in the day, saying, “He is stable, surrounded by his family, and giving clear instructions on Thanksgiving efforts for ministers around the country.”

“He still needs our prayers as he continues recovering, but he spoke with us and was fully engaged,” Sharpton said in a social media post Monday.

PSP is “a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements,” according to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The disease typically begins in a person’s 60s and has some symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease, it adds. Most people with PSP develop severe disability within three to five years.

