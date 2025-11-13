The Rampart girls volleyball team advances in the 5A state tournament
The Rampart girls volleyball team advances in the Class 5A state tournament. They beat Niwot 3-1 and Legend 3-1 on Thursday. They will play Fossil Ridge on Friday.
