How each House member voted on ending the government shutdown

(CNN) — The House on Wednesday approved a Senate-backed funding bill that would reopen the federal government, paving the way for an end to the record-setting shutdown.

Almost all the House Republicans, who control the chamber with a razor-thin majority, voted together to pass the funding package, with the Democrats largely united in opposition. The measure now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.

The final tally was 222-209, with two members not voting. Here’s how each member voted:

The House has 219 Republicans, 214 Democrats and two vacancies.