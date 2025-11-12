Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

How each House member voted on ending the government shutdown

<i>Win McNamee/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The House on Wednesday approved a Senate-backed funding bill that would reopen the federal government
<i>Win McNamee/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>The House on Wednesday approved a Senate-backed funding bill that would reopen the federal government
By
Published 7:08 PM

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The House on Wednesday approved a Senate-backed funding bill that would reopen the federal government, paving the way for an end to the record-setting shutdown.

Almost all the House Republicans, who control the chamber with a razor-thin majority, voted together to pass the funding package, with the Democrats largely united in opposition. The measure now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.

The final tally was 222-209, with two members not voting. Here’s how each member voted:

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

The House has 219 Republicans, 214 Democrats and two vacancies.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.