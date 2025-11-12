Former aide to two NY governors, accused of being Chinese agent, goes on trial for money laundering and fraud

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A high-ranking official at the Chinese consulate in New York shipped over a dozen Nanjing-style salted ducks prepared by his personal chef to the parents of a former aide to two New York governors. The aide also received tickets to events including a concert at Carnegie Hall and a ballet at Lincoln Center.

And millions of dollars in kickbacks.

Prosecutors allege, in exchange for those gifts, Linda Sun acted as an undisclosed agent of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party, where she covertly promoted their agenda and shaped New York state officials’ positions for their benefit.

In at least one instance, authorities allege, Sun blocked representatives from the Taiwanese government from meeting with state officials. Another time, Sun prevented a Lunar New Year message from including any references to the detention of Uyghurs, a minority group, held in state-run camps, the indictment alleges.

Sun and her husband Chris Hu are set to go to trial Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York, where they are accused of operating a years-long scheme.

The case against Sun and her husband is one of dozens of cases federal prosecutors have brought in recent years aimed at cracking down on covert Chinese government influence and infiltration into the United States.

Sun is charged with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, visa fraud and other charges. Sun and her husband are charged with money laundering conspiracy, bribery, and taking millions of dollars in kickbacks from two vendors with state contracts to provide protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The indictment also alleges they falsely told state officials the two vendors were recommended by the Chinese government.

Prosecutors alleged the married couple laundered money they obtained from the scheme through the purchase of a $4 million home in New York’s suburbs, a $2 million condo with an ocean view in Honolulu, Hawaii, and a 2024 Ferrari Roma, among other luxury cars.

Sun and Hu have pleaded not guilty to the charges and deny any wrongdoing.

Their lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

In court filings, Sun’s lawyers have argued prosecutors have not identified what Sun did and said the indictment “strings together events separated by years in service of a strained casual narrative.” They also said Sun advocated for positions that were consistent with US foreign policy toward China, which is to recognize China but maintain unofficial relations with Taiwan.

Sun, a Chinese-born naturalized US citizen, worked at several state agencies during the tenures of New York Govs. Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats. Hu, a US citizen, operated numerous businesses, including a seafood export business, in New York, the indictment alleges.

In January 2019, prosecutors allege, Sun wrote to a Chinese government official, “I very much value my relationship with the consulate and have done many things to make the relationship between the state and the consulate flourish during my tenure with (Politician-1). Certainly I have managed to stop all relationships between the (Taiwan economic and cultural offices) and the state. I have denied all (r)equests from their office.” The Chinese official replied, “I know and do appreciate your help,” according to the indictment.

The official added, “(W)ith us now in the political section, you are the most important hub connecting us with (Politician-1) and his team.” according to the indictment.

Based on the description in the indictment, Politican-1 refers to Cuomo. None of the politicians have been accused any wrongdoing.

