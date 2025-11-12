5 things to know for Nov. 12: Government shutdown, Air travel, Baby formula recall, Venezuela, Northern Lights

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin is potentially hours away from launching a massive rocket that will send twin probes to Mars. The high-stakes mission has deepened the company’s rivalry with Elon Musk’s SpaceX as the two compete for dominance in the commercial spaceflight industry.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Government shutdown

The House of Representatives is preparing to vote on a measure that could end the government shutdown this week. Lawmakers are expected to consider the Senate-approved funding bill later today, though House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries believes many Democrats will strongly oppose it. On Tuesday, tensions flared during a House Rules Committee meeting as Democrats expressed frustration over the bill’s failure to extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies, which help make health care coverage more affordable. Democrats proposed a three-year extension of the subsidies, but the committee rejected it. Still, analysts say the move underscores Democrats’ push to keep pressure on the GOP over rising health care costs.

2️⃣ Air travel

A record number of air traffic controllers in the US have taken unscheduled time off in recent days, triggering long delays for travelers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said some controllers may be calling out to protest the lack of pay during the government shutdown, while others are taking on other jobs to support their families. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, took to social media on Monday to demand that all controllers “get back to work, NOW,” suggesting a $10,000 bonus for any controller who did not take time off during the shutdown. Until a deal is officially inked to end the gridlock, airlines are required to reduce flights at 40 major US airports so a limited number of controllers can manage traffic safely.

3️⃣ Baby formula recall

The baby formula company ByHeart said Tuesday that it has recalled all of its infant formula products in the US. This comes as the FDA and the CDC are investigating a multistate outbreak of infant botulism that may be tied to the company’s US-made infant formula. At least 15 children with suspected or confirmed infant botulism had been exposed to ByHeart products, the FDA said Monday. Infant botulism happens when a baby swallows Clostridium botulinum spores, which can grow in the gut and produce botulinum neurotoxin, according to the CDC. Symptoms may include constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing and a weak and altered cry, which can progress to difficulty breathing and respiratory arrest.

4️⃣ Venezuela

Venezuela says it is launching a “massive mobilization” of military personnel, weapons and equipment in response to the buildup of US warships and troops in the Caribbean Sea. Land, air, naval and reserve forces will carry out exercises today, according to the country’s Defense Minister, who described the deployment as a response to the “imperialist threat” posed by the US buildup. In recent weeks, the Trump administration has carried out strikes on numerous alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, saying the operations are aimed at combating the flow of drugs into the US. However, Venezuelan officials believe the US is really trying to force regime change and remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power.

5️⃣ Northern Lights

A severe solar storm is painting Northern Lights in the sky as far south as Texas, Alabama, Georgia and even northern Florida. The breathtaking phenomenon occurs when charged particles from the sun interact with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere, causing glowing curtains of green, red and purple light in the sky. The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G4 “severe” geomagnetic storm watch for Tuesday and today. G4 is the second-strongest level on the five-step scale. For most people, the impacts will be limited to stunning skies, but the event may also pose risks for voltage control problems in power systems, GPS navigation errors, and intermittent issues with radio and satellite operations.

Breakfast browse

Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion

Feeling lucky? The estimated prize for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing has climbed to $965 million — the eighth largest since the game began in 2002.

John F. Kennedy’s grandson is running for a US House seat

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, announced his campaign in a video, saying the “country is at a turning point.”

Screens are the enemy in new ‘Toy Story 5’ teaser trailer

Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” is taking a swipe at kids’ excessive screentime. Watch the new teaser trailer that’s generating a lot of buzz online.

Pressure grows for release of penguins ‘trapped’ at London aquarium

Dozens of British lawmakers have called for the release of 15 penguins at the London aquarium, saying their living conditions are “utterly unacceptable.”

Cristiano Ronaldo says the 2026 World Cup will ‘definitely’ be his last

CNN asked Portugal’s superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo when he plans to retire from the sport for good. This was his response.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Dad goes viral for starting food bank in his front yard

When families in his community began losing their SNAP benefits, this Pennsylvania dad decided to help the best way he could — by setting up a small food pantry in his front yard. His simple act of kindness sparked an outpouring of support from neighbors and strangers alike.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.