Two sparring bucks crash through window of Douglas County home

West Metro Fire Rescue
Published 6:17 AM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) – A couple of rowdy bucks in Douglas County are back in the wild after crashing into someone's house in the middle of a midnight sparring match.

According to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR), at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, two bucks in the area of Roxborough Park were butting heads when their sparring match took them right into a homeowner's window well – and through the glass window into the home's basement.

The fire department says the startled homeowner made a late-night call to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), who were quick to dispatch two officers with a tranquilizer gun and call WMFR for assistance.

No photo description available.
Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue

After the two unexpected guests were put to sleep, West Metro Fire says its crews used what's called a "MegaMover" – essentially a stretcher made of tarp – to carry the two back outside.

May be an image of ambulance
Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue

CPW later tagged the bucks and, when the duo eventually woke back up, released them back into the wild.

May be an image of deer
Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue
May be an image of deer

"This is what happens when you get rowdy after midnight!" West Metro Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook. "We’re guessing the bucks will think twice before their next late-night showdown."

