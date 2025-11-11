Pressure grows for release of penguins ‘trapped’ in London aquarium basement

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Dozens of British lawmakers have called for the release of 15 penguins “trapped” in a London aquarium basement without access to daylight or fresh air, saying their living conditions are “utterly unacceptable.”

The 15 Gentoo penguins are housed in an enclosure at the Sea Life London Aquarium, located next to the River Thames, a short distance from the Houses of Parliament.

The aquarium, owned by Merlin Entertainments, first opened its penguin exhibit in May 2011, according to the UK’s PA Media news agency.

Campaigners say the penguins “are a small colony, in a tiny enclosure, that does not meet their physical and social needs and does not allow them to enjoy their natural behaviours.”

“Their enclosure offers just 6-7 feet of depth in which to dive — a pitiful fraction of the 600ft they can dive to in the wild,” animal advocates say in a petition that’s been signed by more than 37,000 people.

Now, more than 70 members of parliament have signed a letter sent to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), asking the government to “consider whether the penguins should be relocated to a more suitable facility better aligned with their behavioural, ecological and physiological needs,” PA Media reported.

The letter was coordinated by David Taylor, a lawmaker from the ruling Labour party.

“It’s un-British to keep penguins trapped in a basement with no daylight or fresh air. No animal should live like that, with their rights appearing to be traded for hard cash,” said Taylor.

Another signatory, Danny Chambers, a lawmaker from the Liberal Democrat party, said the penguins were kept in “utterly unacceptable” conditions.

“They are denied fresh air, natural light and the space they need to thrive,” he said.

The campaign to release the penguins and to cease all breeding programs at the aquarium has gained traction in recent months.

Broadcaster and environmental campaigner Chris Packham attended a protest outside the aquarium last month, calling the living conditions “completely obscene,” adding: “It must not go on.”

“These 15 penguins are currently being housed underground with no access to daylight or fresh air in a basement that has continuously held penguins since May 2011. One penguin, Polly, has been held there for over 14 years,” said Packham in the social media post.

A spokesperson from the Merlin Entertainments’ Conservation, Welfare & Education team said in a statement that it had a team of specialists that ensure the penguins are “healthy and thriving.”

The facility where the penguins are housed was designed in conjunction with vets and penguin specialists, they added.

“Releasing them into the wild simply isn’t a safe option for these penguins, who have always lived in human care,” said the spokesperson.

“This is a complex issue. There’s a lot to consider, and we take every decision seriously, always guided by what’s best for the animals.”

A DEFRA spokesperson told CNN in a statement: “This government is committed to the highest standards of animal welfare. We recently launched an overhaul of welfare standards in zoos to strengthen protections and ensure all animals — including gentoo penguins — are cared for in line with best practice.”

