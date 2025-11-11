Colorado veterans turn to crisis lifeline for support

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veterans' days for all of its rewards can also bring a heavy burden to some, especially those who served in combat or other high-stress positions.

Our news partners in Denver report that over the past year, 988 Colorado's Crisis Lifeline has received more than 18,000 contacts from veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Those manning the lines told 9News reporter Jaleesa Irizarry that they view this as a hopeful sign.

"It's a good thing. If they're calling us, they're reaching out for help, and that's the biggest piece there. It's an honor for us to...have that opportunity to help our veterans, and please let us help you through these tough times that you may be going through," said Gordon Coombes, director of 988 Colorado Mental Health Line.

Over the past few years, experts say there has been a real effort to make therapy more accessible for veterans who need it, and more programs are accepting Medicaid or are now operating under special government grants.

"Behavioral health therapies are really important because they help to decrease mental health symptoms. they help to improve resiliency, and overall they decrease stress and help people get more involved in their community again," says Dr. Katy Barrs, clinic director from Sturm Center.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, you can call 988 directly, or here locally, the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

