Skip to Content
News

Trump pardons Rudy Giuliani, others involved in efforts to overturn 2020 election, pardon attorney says

<i>Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br />US President Donald Trump listens during an event about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
CNN
<i>Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br />US President Donald Trump listens during an event about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC
By
Updated
today at 5:14 AM
Published 1:08 AM

By Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a long list of his political allies for their support or involvement in alleged plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney, Ed Martin.

The individuals listed in a proclamation, which Martin posted on X late Sunday, include high-profile figures like Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and the president’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, among dozens of others.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” read the document, which gives the date of November 7 in its text and the president appears to have signed.

It includes a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon” for those named, including some of the president’s co-defendants who were charged in Georgia for trying to subvert Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

Presidential pardons only apply to federal charges, not state or local charges. The pardon also explicitly states that it does not apply to President Trump.

CNN has reached out to the White House and Martin’s office for comment.

Also last week, the president granted clemency to a retired New York City police officer who was convicted in 2023 for stalking a New Jersey family on behalf of the Chinese government.

Trump also pardoned former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry for a 1995 tax evasion charge.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.