Tracking a frigid morning before warm streak begins!

TODAY: We're tracking cold morning temperatures in the 20's in lower lying areas and teens in some mountain towns. However, we warm up to the 60's along and east of I-25 today as a ridge of high pressure begins to build across the region! It'll be windy in the High Country, and windy at times in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains (20 MPH gusts) mainly for the first half of the day.

TOMORROW: Temperatures warm even more as that ridge pushes further east, sitting right over Colorado. We'll see afternoon highs in the 70's!

EXTENDED: We stay warm and dry through most of the week, with a weather maker moving in this weekend bringing cooler temps and an uptick in precipitation... we'll keep you updated as we get closer and our models become more fine-tuned!