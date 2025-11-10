City of Pueblo looks to new safety plans as report shows highest fatal crash rate in the state

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo is looking ahead at a new Comprehensive Safety Action Plan, which hopes to increase road safety. It comes as a city report says Pueblo has the highest per capita rate of fatal crashes, and crashes in general, in the entire state of Colorado.

Source: City of Pueblo

The proposed plan includes more than 190 infrastructure and operational improvements, which add up to a cost of more than $112 million.

Projects range from minor (like adding guardrails to certain streets) to major construction work (like adding a roundabout to 13th Street and Santa Fe Avenue).

The city is also considering adjusting the timing of signals across 51 locations in town.

Source: City of Pueblo

The Comprehensive Safety Action Plan also outlines a "roundabout first policy," where future construction would aim to use roundabouts instead of traffic signals or stop signs. According to Pueblo's Comprehensive Safety Action Plan Report, roundabouts result in an 82% decrease in fatal or injury crashes compared to a two-way stop intersection. They also resulted in a 78% decrease in fatal or injury crashes compared to using a traffic signal.

The City of Pueblo will discuss the proposed plan on Monday, Nov. 10 at its city council meeting at 7 p.m.

To read the full report, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.