‘Unprecedented’ tornado tears through southern Brazil, killing at least six

São Paulo (CNN Brazil) — A deadly tornado tore through a state in southern Brazil, killing at least six people and injuring more than 400 others, local authorities said.

State governor, Ratinho Júnior, described the tornado as an “unprecedented catastrophe in the history of the state of Paraná.”

Winds may have topped 250 km/h (155 mph) in the ravaged town of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu, according to Simepar, the state’s meteorological service. The tornado affected approximately 90% of the residences and commercial buildings in the municipality, according to the state government

“It’s unlikely that any house, or even a commercial building, will remain standing. We saw silos collapsing, gas stations,” the governor said.

Aerial footage showed the destruction wrought by the twister, with roofs ripped off buildings, some of them reduced to rubble.

Among the six dead are three men aged 49, 57 and 83, and two women, aged 47 and 14, in Rio Bonito do Iguaçu. Another 53-year-old man was killed in the nearby city of Guarapuava. One person remains missing.

The numbers may yet increase, with rescue forces still receiving information from family members. Information on homeless and displaced individuals is also still being gathered, according to the latest government update.

A state of “public calamity” has been declared in the state, allowing the government to adopt emergency measures to mobilize resources and request federal support.

Climatempo, a Brazilian TV channel specialising in weather forecasts, reported that the cyclone is associated with a cold front and may generate wind gusts above 100 km/h in states such as Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo. The forecast indicates that the phenomenon should move across the sea until Sunday, also affecting the coast of Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid open areas and to be alert to structures, trees, and power lines due to the risk of falls and accidents.

