Pep Rally Report: Pom Pom Pandemonium Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo South

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's time for the KRDO13 Pep Rally Report powered by Jimmy John's!

Our Danny Mata is out at Dutch Clark Stadium. Discovery Canyon High School is slated to take on Pueblo South. But before the game kicks off, the cheer teams are having a battle of their own in the "Pom Pom Pandemonium" segment. Watch it above!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.