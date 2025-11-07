Skip to Content
News

Pep Rally Report: Is Vista Ridge’s ‘Wolfie’ all bark and no bite? Check out the challenge

By ,
New
Published 5:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's time for the KRDO13 Pep Rally Report powered by Jimmy John's!

The Vista Ridge Wolves will be going head-to-head against Montbellow in the playoffs.

Today, Rob Namnoum is with Vista Ridge's mascot, "Wolfie," to see if the dog is all bark and no bite. Can the mascot live up to the challenge? Watch the clip above!

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Author Profile Photo

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.