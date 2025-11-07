Pep Rally Report: Is Vista Ridge’s ‘Wolfie’ all bark and no bite? Check out the challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's time for the KRDO13 Pep Rally Report powered by Jimmy John's!

The Vista Ridge Wolves will be going head-to-head against Montbellow in the playoffs.

Today, Rob Namnoum is with Vista Ridge's mascot, "Wolfie," to see if the dog is all bark and no bite. Can the mascot live up to the challenge? Watch the clip above!

