Tracking a windy & cloudy but warm day ahead

TODAY: Afternoon highs warm to the 60's and 70's along and east of I-25, but gusty winds ramp up as a shortwave trough brings light snow to our Northern Mountains into Friday. We're still keeping an eye on potential fire weather due to ongoing dry conditions elsewhere. We'll let you know if any fire weather watches or warnings are prompted by the NWS!

EXTENDED: We stay dry with afternoon highs in the 60's and 70's through Saturday. A stronger cold front moves through by the end of the weekend, dropping temps to the high 40's and low 50's for lower lying areas and bringing a couple more inches of snow to I-70 and other portions of our Northern Mountains.