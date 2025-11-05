COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Classical Academy receives the Qdoba Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award plaque on Wednesday afternoon. TCA won the Qdoba Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award for two of the high school football seasons.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.