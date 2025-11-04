Pueblo County 2025 Election Results
NOTE: These results are as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and will change as more ballots are counted. This article will be updated throughout the evening.
Pueblo City Council Member - At Large (VOTE FOR TWO)
Regina Maestri - 4,492 (12.45%)
Colleen Grahek-Clark - 4,269 (11.83%)
Brett Boston - 6,409 (17.77%)
Evans Auden Gonzalez Garcia - 3,366 (9.33%)
Tom Croshal - 4,343 (12.04%)
Nathan Harper - 4,427 (12.27%)
Selena Ruiz Gomez - 8,769 (24.31%)
Pueblo City Council Member - District 1
Tiffany Estrada - 1,053 (22.32%)
Kassidy Hall - 1,545 (32.75%)
Dianne Danti - 1,515 (32.11%)
Elvis R. Martinez - 605 (12.82%)
Pueblo City Council Member - District 3
Joseph Perko - 3,265 (46.60%)
Ted Hernandez - 3,742 (53.40%)
Member Pueblo Board of Water Works (VOTE FOR TWO)
Michael A. Cafasso - 9,951(29.56%)
Chris Woodka - 10,046 (29.84%)
Philip J. Reynolds IV - 6,959 (20.67%)
Dave DeCenzo - 6,712 (19.94%)
Pueblo Civil Service Commissioner
Erick B. Javaneau - 8,070 (44.95%)
Steven Rodriguez - 9,885 (55.05%)
Board of Education Director - D70 - District III
Michelle Erickson - 6,484 (55.18%)
Samuel Ebersole - 5,267 (44.82%)
Board of Education Director - D70 - District IV
Chris DeLuca - 3,345 (28.45%)
Mark Emery - 4,436 (37.73%)
Andrea Wade - 3,977 (33.82)
Board of Education Director - D70 - District V
Ann Bennett - 6,143 (54.30%)
Jenna Conklin - 5,170 (45.70%)
Pueblo School District No. 60 School Director At-Large (VOTE FOR TWO)
Derion Michael Ibarra - 6,175 (16.80%)
Rae Carnevale - 5,948 (16.18%)
Lucretia (Robbie) Robinson - 2,820 (7.67%)
Fred Galves - 3,855 (10.49%)
Tommy Farrell - 7,200 (19.59%)
Kathy DeNiro - 5,971 (16.24%)
Daniel McHenry - 4,789 (13.03%)
QUESTION NO. 2A - City of Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for General Fund
YES/FOR - 3,922 (19.25%)
NO/AGAINST - 16,452 (80.75%)
QUESTION NO. 2B - Extension of the One-Half Cent Sales Tax For Economic Development
YES/FOR - 11,536 (56.51%)
NO/AGAINST - 8,877 (43.49%)
Ballot Question No. 2C - Charter Amendment - Change Form of Government to Council-Manager
YES/FOR - 6,573 (32.29%)
NO/AGAINST - 13,783 (67.71%)
Ballot Question No. 2D - Charter Amendment - Require Binding Interest Arbitration Instead of Vote of the People for the Other Classified Employee Bargaining Unit
YES/FOR - 8,615 (43.80%)
NO/AGAINST - 11,053 (56.20%)
Ballot Question No. 2E - Charter Amendment - Municipal Officer Salary Increase
YES/FOR - 5,179 (25.87%)
NO/AGAINST - 14,843 (74.13%)
Ballot Question No. 2F - Charter Amendment - Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office
YES/FOR - 10,192 (51.09%)
NO/AGAINST - 9,758 (48.91%)
Ballot Issue 7A Hanover Fire Protection District
YES/FOR - 7 (77.78%)
NO/AGAINST - 2 (22.22%)
Ballot Issue 7B Hanover Fire Protection District
YES/FOR - 7 (77.78%)
NO/AGAINST - 2 (22.22%)
Ballot Issue 6A Pueblo Rural Fire Protection
YES/FOR - 1,845 (55.46%)
NO/AGAINST - 1,482 (44.54%)