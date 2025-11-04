David Beckham knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — David Beckham has been knighted by King Charles III, in what the retired British soccer star described as his “proudest moment.”

The former England soccer captain accepted the knighthood for his services to sport and charity on Tuesday at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, where Japanese-British author and screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro, and West End and Broadway star Elaine Paige also received honors.

Beckham was named earlier this year in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

“I’ve been very obviously lucky in my career to have won what I’ve won and done what I’ve done but to receive an honor like this, of a knight, is beyond anything that I ever thought that I would receive,” Beckham told Britain’s PA Media news agency after the ceremony.

“To be honest, a young boy from the east end of London, born in Leytonstone, and here at Windsor Castle, being honored by His Majesty the King – the most important and the most respected institution in the world – it’s quite a moment,” he added.

Beckham was accompanied by his wife, Victoria, who made the suit he wore to accept the award.

The father-of-four said the King had “inspired quite a few” of his looks over the years. “I looked at old pictures of him when he was quite young in morning suits and I was like, ‘OK, that’s what I want to wear,’ so I gave it to my wife and she did it.”

He added that King Charles “was quite impressed” with his suit.

The honor comes more than two decades after the 50-year-old, who represented England in 115 international games and won league titles in four different countries, was appointed an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II.

Beckham, who retired from professional soccer in 2013, is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador. In 2015, he launched the “7” fund to support children at risk of dangers such as the Ebola crisis – a fund named after the number on his Manchester United shirt.

He made a notable return to soccer in 2018 when he was awarded a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami, Florida, and went on to form the football club Inter Miami.

Beckham has a good working relationship with King Charles, having exchanged “beekeeping tips” in the Cotswolds, England, last year, when he became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation.

