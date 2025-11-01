How to help SNAP recipients as the shutdown drags on

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — More likely than not, someone in your community – whether friend, family or neighbor – uses SNAP benefits.

As millions of people could lose access to food assistance programs during the government shutdown, many Americans are trying – in however small a way – to fill in the gaps for people at risk of being left behind.

Two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration has to tap into emergency funds to at least partially cover November food assistance. But the aid, which was scheduled to disperse on the first of the month, will still be delayed reaching recipients.

Tee Tran, the owner of Vietnamese restaurant Monster Pho in Oakland, California, knows the struggle all too well. He was one of the thousands of Vietnamese boat people, eventually reaching California in 1989, where his mother worked five jobs and used SNAP benefits to keep food on the table. Now he’s decided to give away free meals to children receiving help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, and a discount for their parents.

“When I see these kids going through this and not having food, it really makes me think of me,” Tran said. “I know how it’s like when you look up to your parents and they want to give you so much… but financially they can’t do it.”

But even though people are pitching in as much as they can to help, there are few options for families that help as much as food stamps.

“No food bank, no charitable organization, can fill the gap if November SNAP isn’t provided,” Stefanie Shuman, Food Bank For New York City’s communications director, told CNN.

Check with local businesses

Kevin Cassidy, the owner of a chain restaurant on Long Island called KC’s Pizza & Wings, made a heartfelt post on social media saying he would provide a free meal, no questions asked, to anyone presenting a SNAP/EBT card. He didn’t expect the flood of support.

In two days, he said he got over $1,000 in donations and hundreds of messages from people around the country asking how they can help. Now, he’s planning on prepping pre-made meals, working with a local food bank and using community donations to give out gift cards to local grocers.

“Everyone is struggling a bit, and when you help others it comes back tenfold. The only way to receive is to give,” Cassidy said.

Tran, the owner of Monster Pho, said he has lost 30% of his business in the past six months because of tariffs, immigration restrictions and reduced spending from his customers. That’s why he’s offering free meals to children and a discount to their parents, to help as much as he can without going under.

Donate to a food bank

Food Banks say that cash donations are more helpful than giving food directly if people are able to do so, because they are able to buy a lot more food in bulk themselves. In New York City, for example, $1 can provide up to 5 meals at Food Bank For NYC.

Many companies also match employee donations to organizations such as these, so check with your employer, as well.

The money goes a long way, especially right now. Food banks have already been feeling the strain due to increased lines and higher prices of food.

Grocery Buddies

Other people are using online forums to act as “grocery buddies” for families at risk of losing benefits, CNN previously reported.

Neighbors post in these community groups that they are willing to be a “grocery buddy,” offering help to whoever needs. Then, the parties figure what that help will look like, whether that means shopping together, using gift cards or something else.

Local food pantry and mutual aid groups

For those donating physical food, food bank groups said the best options are non-perishables. Key items include proteins such as canned chicken, tuna and salmon, as well as beans and nut butters. Pastas and rice also have a long shelf life.

Other items food banks and local groups tend to need are hygiene products, such as tampons, pads, diapers and wipes, which can eat away at peoples’ grocery budgets.

Call your local representative

Other advocates say an easy and free way to take action is to call your local representative as the government is still shut down.

Some local and state governments have stepped up to attempt to fill the gap left by SNAP, though it’s still not enough to totally cover the amount of aid.

“There’s no face to hunger. It’s oftentimes, again, working families… (when) the wage has not kept pace with the cost of living,” Shuman said.

CNN’s Tami Luhby and Alisha Ebrahimji contributed to this report.

