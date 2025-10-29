The Pine Creek boys soccer team is moving on the Class 5A playoffs
The Pine Creek boys soccer team advances in the Class 5A playoffs. The Eagles defeated Arvada West 4-1 on Wednesday night. They will play Grand Junction on Tuesday.
The Pine Creek boys soccer team advances in the Class 5A playoffs. The Eagles defeated Arvada West 4-1 on Wednesday night. They will play Grand Junction on Tuesday.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.