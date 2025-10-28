Southern Colorado families fear for Hurricane Melissa as family in Jamaica hunker down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon.

The massive storm has many in the United States worried for their loved ones in Jamaica.

KRDO13 is talking to a local Jamaican market owner, and we got the chance to speak to his brother, who is in Jamaica riding out the storm. We'll have the story at 4 p.m. This article will also be updated.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.