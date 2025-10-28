El Paso County deputy to compete in Ms. United States National Pageant

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says that one of their very own is headed to a national competition to represent Colorado.

Deputy Hannah Unitis has already won the title as Ms. Colorado United States and will compete in the national pageant next week in Las Vegas, vying for the chance to earn the title of Ms. United States.

“When I began my law enforcement career, my goal was to make a difference—to help people through their hardest moments and show strength paired with empathy. Competing in Ms. United States gives me the opportunity to share this message with an even larger audience," said Deputy Unitis in an EPSO press release.

The sheriff's office says Unitis demonstrates excellence in compassion, civic engagement, and leadership.

EPSO says she has been with the team since 2022 and was recently recognized as Deputy of the Month.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.