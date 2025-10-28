The District 20 field hockey team advances in the Class 4A playoffs
The District 20 field hockey team defeated Smoky Hill on Tuesday night 1-0 to advance in the Class 4A playoffs. They will play Colorado Academy on Thursday.
The District 20 field hockey team defeated Smoky Hill on Tuesday night 1-0 to advance in the Class 4A playoffs. They will play Colorado Academy on Thursday.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.