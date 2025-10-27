Amazon could cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs, reports say

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Amazon plans to lay off as many as 30,000 corporate employees, beginning tomorrow, reports say.

The cuts would total nearly 10% of the company’s corporate jobs, as advances in artificial intelligence stoke fears about the white-collar workforce and the US labor market shows signs of weakening.

Reuters was the first to report the job cuts. CNN has reached out to Amazon for comment.

Amazon has over 350,000 corporate employees, according to a 2024 survey filed to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In June, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a blog post to employees that efficiency gains from artificial intelligence would allow the company to eventually have a reduced human workforce.

It’s not the first round of massive layoffs for the tech giant. In 2023, the company cut 27,000 workers in its human resources department, Amazon Stores, Amazon Web Services and other divisions. At the time, Jassy attributed the job cuts to a worsening global economic outlook.

The cuts come as the US job market has showed warning signs for months, especially for young tech workers. There have been widespread concerns that generative AI could eventually replace many human workers as companies cut costs through greater automation. However, AI experts say a lot of these fears aren’t backed by substantial research.

